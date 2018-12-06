Clemson offers relative of former Gamecocks star

Clemson has sent out another new offer, this time to a relative of a former South Carolina star.

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2020 four-star defensive end Demon Clowney reported the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Thursday. He is the cousin of former Gamecocks (2011-13) and current Houston Texans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Demon (6-4, 220) is ranked as the No. 6 weak-side defensive end and No. 76 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite.

In addition to Clemson, he carries offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Nebraska among others. He reported the offer from Oklahoma on Thursday as well.

