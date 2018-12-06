Etienne soaking up all of these experiences

ATLANTA—From a small town in Louisiana to under the lights of the big stage in Death Valley, Travis Etienne has become one of college football’s most explosive players.

As only a sophomore Etienne has caught the attention of the nation. Last weekend he was named the 2018 ACC Championship Game MVP as he became only the fifth ever Clemson player to rush for over 100 yards in an ACC Championship game. It was also the sixth game this season Etienne rushed for more than 150 yards in a single game.

Tonight he is attending the ESPN College Football Awards show at the College Football Hall of Fame. Etienne was a nominee for the Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation’s most premiere running back.

Although Wisconsin’s Johnathan Taylor was announced as the recipient of the award earlier in the night, Etienne still has a future full of successes to come.

Now the sophomore is weeks away from his second straight College Football Playoff appearance and also an opportunity to win a national championship.

“It’s a humbling experience (to be here),” Etienne said to The Clemson Insider’s question Thursday night on the red carpet before the show.

“Anything can happen. Dreams can come true. It’s unbelievable to be here with all of these guys. The best athletes in college football. I’m just glad to be here.”

What made Etienne’s first trip to the awards show even more special was the fact that his parents were able to attend tonight as well.

“It’s great, they’ve been here the whole ride.,” Etienne said. “They did everything for me growing up and just for me to be able to take them here with me… I could never repay them for everything they’ve done for me. Having them here with me is really great.”