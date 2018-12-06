From small town to big time, Etienne loves his college football awards experience

From small town to big time, Etienne loves his college football awards experience

ATLANTA– Travis Etienne is at the ESPN College Football Awards show as is he up for the Doak Walker Award, presented to the most premier running back in college football. Before Thursday’s award show he walked the red carpet and spoke to the media.

Watch Etienne’s interview on the red carpet on TCITV.

