Swinney takes time to talk to the media on the red carpet

Swinney takes time to talk to the media on the red carpet

Feature

Swinney takes time to talk to the media on the red carpet

ATLANTA– Dabo Swinney is at the ESPN College Football Awards at the College Football Hall of Fame. Before the show he took the time to speak with the media on the red carpet.

Watch Swinney’s interview on TCITV.

Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
6hr

After winning its fourth straight ACC championship, Clemson is now heading to its fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance. While the Tigers have continually claimed their spot in the playoff (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home