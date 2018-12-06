Wilkins a role model on and off of the field

ATLANTA—Christian Wilkins has certainly left his mark on Clemson. As one of the best defensive lineman in the country, Wilkins had to opportunity to enter the NFL draft last spring.

However, he decided to remain at Clemson for his final season of eligibility. Now he’s back in the College Football Playoff semi-finals for the fourth consecutive year with the chance to play for another national championship.

This past Tuesday night Wilkins was awarded the William V. Campbell Trophy in New York. Often referred to as the “Academic Heisman” this prestigious award is given to college football’s top scholar-athlete.

“That was just such a tremendous honor,” Wilkins said to The Clemson Insider’s question Thursday night on the red carpet. It was such a humbling experience. I mean just to be around those other 12 guys and learn what they did and what allowed them to be there.

“It was very humbling because any of them could have easily won the award. I wish we could’ve split it 13 ways because they were all deserving. I was just humbled to win it and to know what William Campbell stood for. That makes it even that much more special and I’m that much prouder to win it.”

Thursday night Wilkins was in Atlanta for the ESPN College Football Awards show. Tonight he is up for the Outland trophy, presented to the nation’s best interior lineman which will be announced later this evening.