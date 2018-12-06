Wilkins excited to walk the red carpet in Atlanta

ATLANTA– Christian Wilkins is at the ESPN College Football Awards show as he is up for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman. Before Thursday’s award show he walked the red carpet and spoke to the media.

