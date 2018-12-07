High school football is still going on as teams compete in the playoffs. Many Clemson commits continue to have their time to shine under the Friday night lights with hopes of moving on in the playoffs. The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at the performance that ought to be deemed the Commit Performance of the Week.

This week, Kane Patterson of Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) put on a show that was deserving of TCI’s Commit Performance of the Week. The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions took on the Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, Tenn.) Wildcats in the Division II Class AA state championship game. The Lions outscored the Wildcats 41-21 and took home the state trophy.

Patterson, a 4-star inside linebacker recruit for the Tigers, contributed to the Lions’ victory on both sides of the ball. On offense, Patterson had 13 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns as well as two receptions for 15 yards.

His first touchdown came on a rush within 10 yards of the end zone. Patterson was handed the ball and carried it wide left, scoring the first points for his team on the night. His other touchdown was a 57-yard rush up the middle where he escaped the arms of the defender as he neared the end zone. Patterson put up six points on his longest carry of the night.

Patterson not only shined on offense, but he also had some huge plays on defense. He had three solo tackles and four assisted tackles for a total of seven tackles on the night. One of these tackles resulted in a tackle for loss.

Patterson was named the MVP of the 2018 Division II-AA All-Middle Region for his outstanding contribution to the Lions’ 20-point victory that brought home the state title. He also was recently introduced to the All-American Bowl as he accepted his jersey on Dec. 3.

Clemson commit @kane_patterson4 gets @cpalions on the board here at the #BlueCrossBowlTN .

7-0 Lions over BGA in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/96WCsl2xGs — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) November 30, 2018