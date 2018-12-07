Latest VLOG from Clemson Football

The latest edition of the Clemson Football VLOG.
Included in this edition is the ACC Championship, the College Football Playoff selection show and more.
Video courtesy Clemson football
It has been a crazy week for Christian Wilkins. The All-American began the awards circuit this past Monday in Charlotte for the Bronko Nagurski Award banquet where he was a finalist. He then got on a plan (…)
Clemson Football has a rich and storied bowl history. Now, Notre Dame will be a part of it. On Dec. 29, the second-ranked Tigers will return to the area where their bowl history began 79 years ago when they play (…)
Mount Juliet (Tenn.) four-star athlete Reggie Grimes, one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, returned to Clemson for another visit last month. Grimes (6-4, 215) attended the night victory over Duke on (…)
ATLANTA — Every year one coach loses a coordinator to a head coaching job or to a similar position in the NFL, while the other coach pretty much keeps his base set of coaches intact. For a fourth (…)
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit handed out honors to a pair of Clemson quarterbacks and recognized a couple of other Tigers during the annual “Herbie” Awards show Thursday night on ESPN. (…)
High school football is still going on as teams compete in the playoffs. Many Clemson commits continue to have their time to shine under the Friday night lights with hopes of moving on in the playoffs. (…)
ATLANTA — When Clemson and Notre Dame met in their 2015 epic battle in Death Valley, Clemson went up 21-3 early in the third quarter and seemed as if it had the game in hand. However, the Irish fought back (…)
ATLANTA — Though Dabo Swinney feels Clemson is on the ROY Bus with everyone else, Alabama head coach Nick Saban believes the Tigers have a bus right next to his team heading into the College Football Playoff (…)
ATLANTA—From a small town in Louisiana to under the lights of the big stage in Death Valley, Travis Etienne has become one of college football’s most explosive players. As only a sophomore Etienne has (…)
ATLANTA, Ga. — The head coaches of all four playoff teams held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon to preview this year’s playoff. Coach Swinney and coach Saban knew the routine well. Watch (…)