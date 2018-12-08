In-depth with Monte Lee: Newcomer Preview

In-depth with Monte Lee: Newcomer Preview

Football

In-depth with Monte Lee: Newcomer Preview

Clemson head coach Monte Lee goes in-depth with TCI to review fall ball and preview the upcoming season.

In this edition Lee talks about the newcomers that will help the Tigers this season.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1d

High school football is still going on as teams compete in the playoffs. Many Clemson commits continue to have their time to shine under the Friday night lights with hopes of moving on in the playoffs. (…)

reply
1d

ATLANTA — When Clemson and Notre Dame met in their 2015 epic battle in Death Valley, Clemson went up 21-3 early in the third quarter and seemed as if it had the game in hand. However, the Irish fought back (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home