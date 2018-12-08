Notre Dame begins practice for Clemson, Cotton Bowl

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media Saturday as the third-ranked Irish get set to take on No. 2 Clemson in the 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Saturday was Notre Dame’s first practice of the bowl season.

“I’m looking forward to being with my team. That’s the fun part of it,” Kelly said. “We had a great banquet last night, and it was a great celebration of our seniors. The guys are excited and have a great deal of energy. It’s energizing as a coach to go back out there with your team and watch them run around today.

“They were very purposeful and intentional. This does not feel like any other practice in a postseason that I’ve been part of. They were very locked in and purposeful in terms of their work. As a coach, that’s as good as it gets.”

