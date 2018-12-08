Swanson details ‘unforgettable’ in-home visit with Swinney, Clemson coaches

Clemson’s coaching staff has been busy hitting the recruiting trail this week to visit prospects during the ongoing contact period, which began in late November. Some of the stops the coaches have made have been in-home visits with commitments and priority targets in the 2019 class.

On Friday, Clemson commit Aidan Swanson had his in-home visit with several staffers including head coach Dabo Swinney. The talented punter prospect from IMG Academy and his family welcomed Swinney and assistants Tony Elliott, Jeff Scott and Robbie Caldwell to their home in Tampa, Fla.

After meeting with the coaches, Swanson took to Twitter and described the in-home visit as “unforgettable.” The Clemson Insider caught up with the future Tiger to find out what made it so special.

“It was hands down the best visit I’ve ever had,” Swanson told TCI. “Just the fact that coach Swinney and all them came to visit me at my home is incredible. They are so family oriented. We sat around the table and talked about many things. When you talk with Coach Swinney it’s like talking to someone you’ve known your whole life. It’s something that me and my family will always remember. Clemson is truly something special and I can’t wait to be a part of it!”

What was Swinney’s message to Swanson?

“He encouraged me to embrace everything that the Clemson experience has to offer,” Swanson said. “He said that I’m going to never forget these next four years with all the relationships that I’ll make and memories that come along with it.”

Swanson’s family, including his mother – a Clemson alumna – loved that Swinney and the coaches took the time to visit with them at their home as well.

“They said it was so much fun and laughter and it felt like we were a family,” Swanson said. “It was so comfortable and it could not have been scripted any better. It felt like a family gathering.”

Swanson, who has been committed to the Tigers since March, will be a mid-year enrollee. He is even more excited to get to campus next month and start his Clemson career following a memorable experience with the coaches Friday.

“I’m so hyped about arriving on campus,” he said. “I cannot wait to get there and begin my career. I’ve been counting down the days.”

As a senior at IMG Academy this season, Swanson posted a net punt average of 42.3 yards on 23 total punts, six of which he pinned inside the 20-yard line. He is ranke as the No. 1 punter in the 2019 class by Kornblue Kicking.