Newly offered Florida DB high on Clemson

On Friday, Miami (Fla.) Central 2020 cornerback Jalen Harrell received an offer from Clemson.

The Tigers joined Louisville, UCF, USF and Cincinnati on the junior prospect’s offer list.

With the contact period in college football recruiting in progress, Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed traveled to Harrell’s school Friday to drop off the offer.

“Coach Reed and my coach were in the office watching my film and he liked what he saw and told my coach I have the offer,” Harrell told TCI. “My coach called me down to the office and told me the great news.”

Harrell (6-2, 180) has yet to visit Clemson but is very high on Dabo Swinney’s program based on what he knows about it.

“I think it’s one of the top programs if not the best program in the country,” Harrell said. “They recently won a national championship, and are in the race for it again this year. That being said Clemson is a winning program and have coaches that have experience and knowledge to get you to the next level athletically and academically.”

Harrell says he intends to check out Clemson in person moving forward now that he’s picked up the offer.

“Of course,” he said. “I’m excited to go on a visit to see the facility and the coaching staff.”

Besides the schools that have offered, Harrell said he is drawing interest from Florida, Kentucky, Penn State, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Arizona and Utah.