Reuben recaps great in-home visit with Swinney, Clemson

Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff have been making the rounds on the recruiting trail during the ongoing contact period, visiting prospects and meeting with commitments and targets for in-home visits ahead of the early signing period that begins Dec. 19.

Among the commits who had an in-home visit with the coaches this past week was Etinosa Reuben. The defensive lineman from Kansas City, Mo., and his family welcomed Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates into their home for around three hours.

“It meant a lot,” Reuben said of the long-distance visit from the Tigers. “It showed my parents how much the coaches care.”

The meeting with the coaches went very well according to Reuben.

“It was great,” he said. “We talked about things I should expect when I get there (Clemson) in January.”

Swinney has made a great impression on Reuben’s parents, who are “All In” with Clemson as well.

“They think he’s great,” Reuben said. “They trust him and they think he’ll do right by me.”

Reuben (6-4, 270) committed to Clemson in July, when he chose the Tigers over offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and others.

He is now on the cusp of starting his Clemson career, as he will sign with the school in less than two weeks and enroll next month.

“I’m beyond excited,” Reuben said. “It’s like I’m starting a new chapter in my life.”