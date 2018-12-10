Getting to know the Irish

Obviously, if you are reading this, you know who Clemson’s playmakers are on offense and who its star players are on defense. If you don’t, you might want to make sure you are a Clemson fan.

Basically, every college football fan in America knows who is on the Tigers’ famous defensive front, but can you tell me who is on Notre Dame’s defensive line? A lot of people know about Clemson running back Travis Etienne and how explosive he is, but can you tell me who the Irish’s primary ballcarrier is?

My point is this. Notre Dame football may have its own network, but what do you really know about the Irish?

I was surprised to discover that Notre Dame’s defense has more All-Americans, according to Sports Illustrated, than Clemson’s. Only Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was named to America’s famous sports magazine’s all-defensive team, while the Irish had two – defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and cornerback Julian Love.

Notre Dame has a talented football team, if it didn’t, it would not be 12-0 and listed as the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Below are some names Clemson fans need to know heading into the Tigers’ Cotton Bowl matchup against Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

Ian Book, QB: The junior has thrown for 2,468 yards this year. He is completing 70.4 percent of his passes. He has 19 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt and has an efficiency rating of 162.5.

Dexter Williams, RB: Williams is averaging 117.6 yards a game on the ground. Though he has played in just eight games, he has rushed for 941 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He is averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Alize Mack, TE: Mack’s numbers were modest, 34 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns, but SI had him as their second-team tight end. The senior is 6-foot-5 and weighs 247 pounds.

Miles Boykin, WR: The 6-foot-4, 228-pound senior is the Irish’s playmaker on the outside. The Citrus Bowl MVP from last season, led Notre Dame with 54 catches for 803 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He averaged 14.6 yards per catch.

Chase Claypool, WR: Like Boykin, he is a tall wide receiver that can go up and get the ball. He is 6-foot-4, 227 pounds and is second on the team with 48 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 13.2 yards per catch.

Chris Finke, WR: He is Notre Dame’s version of Hunter Renfrow. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound wide receiver walked on at Notre Dame and earned a scholarship by the beginning of his sophomore year. He is third on the team with 47 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns. Like Renfrow, he lines up in the slot and is Book’s go-to guy on critical third down plays. He is averaging 11.7 yards per catch.

Te’Von Coney, LB: The senior led the Irish with 107 tackles. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker also had 9.0 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks.

Alohi Gilman, S: The former transfer from Navy has 76 tackles. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound junior forced two fumbles.

Jerry Tillery, DT: At 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, Tillery has been a force in the middle of the Irish’s defensive line. The All-American had 8 sacks, four in one game. He is second on the defense with 10.5 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles and blocked one kick.

Julian Okwara, DE: Played in all 12 games, starting the last 11. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound junior totaled 37 tackles, 11.5 for loss with seven sacks and 21 quarterback hurries He leads the team in tackles for loss and second in sacks.

Khalid Kareem, DE: He started all 12 games and is second on the team in quarterback hurries (8) and third in tackles for loss (10.0). Totaled 39 tackles while adding five pass break-ups and a forced fumble. Kareem is a junior that stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 265 pounds.

Jalen Elliott, S: The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior started all 12 games, making 63 tackles with four interceptions and six pass break-ups.

Troy Pride, CB: A native of Greer, S.C. The 6-foot, 190-pound junior. Played in 11 games. He tallied 45 tackles on the year, 1.5 for loss, while adding a pair of interceptions and nine pass break-ups.

Julian Love, CB: Though he is just a junior, he already holds the Notre Dame career record for pass break ups. The All-American has 61 tackles this season and leads the team with 15 passes broken up and 16 passes defended. At 5-foot-11, 193 pounds, he has one interception. He had a season-high 12 tackles against Southern Cal.