Orhorhoro has ‘phenomenal’ in-home visit with Clemson coaches

Clemson’s coaching staff has been traveling all across the country recently to visit prospects during college football’s contact period. Those stops on the recruiting trail have included in-home visits with commitments and top targets who are getting ready to sign during the early signing period that begins Dec. 19.

One of Clemson’s commits who received an in-home visit from the coaches last week was defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro. Head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive line coach Todd Bates made the trip to Detroit, Mich., to meet with Orhorhoro and his family at their home for several hours.

“It was phenomenal, just seeing them come all the way to Michigan to come see me and my family,” Orhorhoro told TCI. “It meant a lot to my parents. It was great spending time with them, talking to them one-on-one and just chilling. It was really cool.”

What was Swinney’s message to Orhorhoro as he gets set to enroll at Clemson in January?

“He told me that if I just stay locked in and come there focused with a chip on my shoulder and come there and grind hard like I’ve been doing, my outcome should be great,” Orhorhoro said. “So, he said just come there with a laser focus and keep the same work ethic, if not turn it up, and I’ll be just fine.”

Orhorhoro, who committed to Clemson in June, has built a rock-solid relationship with the coaches.

“It’s real, real strong. I’m getting closer and closer to them day by day,” he said. “We talk pretty much every day. I’m getting to know them more, they’re getting to know me more. It’s really cool that they’re preparing for a national championship but also taking the time out of their day to talk to me and stuff. It means a lot to me.”

The staff views Orhorhoro (6-4, 270) as capable of playing on the interior D-line or on the edge as well.

“They see me as a D-end, D-tackle because they know I’m versatile,” he said. “They see me as a versatile player.”

Orhorhoro is counting his blessings and counting down the days until next month when he will arrive on campus to start his career as a Clemson Tiger.

“I’m really excited,” said Orhorhoro, who chose to play at Clemson over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Kentucky, Oregon and many others. “Every day, it’s getting closer and closer to the next big step in my life, and I’m just thankful to be in the position I’m in. God blessed me with these talents and the skills and the size, so I just take every day I can to be great. We all have the same 24 hours, and it depends what you do with it. Whatever you do with it makes your outcome.”