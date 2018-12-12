ESPN analyst says Syracuse game was his favorite of the year

When asked what he thought was his favorite game from the regular season on College Football Live Wednesday, ESPN analyst David Pollack did not hesitate to say it was Clemson’s 27-23 come-from-behind win over Syracuse back on Sept. 29 at Death Valley.

The Tigers, as you might recall, rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to down the Orange. Backup quarterback Chase Brice came in for the injured Trevor Lawrence and completed a fourth-and-six pass to Tee Higgins to keep the game winning drive alive.

Running back Travis Etienne rushed for a career-high 203 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 41 seconds to play.

Earlier in the week, former quarterback Kelly Bryant left the team after Dabo Swinney named Lawrence the starter.

“It was the big buzz all week long. Trevor Lawrence finally gets his first start,” Pollack said. “He scrambles out of the pocket early in the game, they’re already down a little bit, and boom! He is done! Kelly Bryant just transfers the (same week) Trevor Lawrence is the starter and Chase ‘Daggum’ Brice comes into the ball game, takes off his little green jacket he has on to start the game. Comes off the sideline and converts a huge fourth-down conversion for his team, down six to bring his team back to get the ‘W.’

“It was a phenomenal day at the office and just fun to see guys come in, battle and find a way to get an opportunity to bail your team out and put them in the playoff. They might not have been there without it.”

Pollack’s colleague Desmond Howard agreed, and he also gave a shout out to Clemson running back Travis Etienne for carrying the offense down the stretch. Clemson ran for 293 yards.

“I think Travis Etienne, their running back, he put on that cape and he put the team on his shoulders too in the second half,” Howard said. “It just shows how much of a tremendous running back and football player he is too. It was a huge win for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.”