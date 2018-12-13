2020 receiver plans to visit Death Valley this spring

Let’s take a quick peek at where 2020 wide receiver E.J. Williams is in his recruitment.

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central product said he frequently speaks with Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott and area recruiter Todd Bates.

He said he has the strongest relationship with Coach Bates right now.

“He just told me he was going to be at the championship game and he looked forward to watching me and it’s always good to see him,” Williams said.

The Tigers stand high with Williams right now, and they continue to recruit him at a high level.

“Clemson is a great school and they’re definitely giving me reasons for them to be one of my top schools,” he said.

Williams told The Clemson Insider that he is still considering all of his options and won’t narrow down his schools down until the spring.

“It’s not really a limitation on who I like most,” he said. “I like all the schools this offseason and I’m going to explore my options and narrow my top schools down.”

Williams says he will be taking unofficial visits to Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida State this spring to see everything they have to offer.

“I’m gonna make my decision on where I’m going to school depending on if I feel the time is right,” he said. “I think I would fit very well at Clemson and learn a lot from the coaches and make an immediate impact as a freshman because I have the ability and work ethic to do so.”

Williams was former high school teammates with current Clemson freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross and future Tiger safety Ray Thornton.