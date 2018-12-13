4-star OL: Clemson offer would ‘make a big impact on my recruitment’

Four-star offensive lineman Weston Franklin just recently finished his sophomore season of high school football but already has scholarship offers from several college programs as teams have begun to recognize his big potential.

Clemson is among the schools showing early interest in the highly touted 2021 recruit from Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County, and he is hoping to see the Tigers join his list of offers in the future.

“Clemson is definitely top of the line. Very nice facilities and very good coaching staff,” Franklin said. “The offer would make a big impact on my recruitment.”

Franklin (6-4, 295) has been on the Tigers’ radar for a while. He most recently visited Clemson for the Syracuse game in September and has been able to communicate with members of the coaching staff in the past.

“Coach Danny Pearman came by last year and introduced himself to me,” he said, “and I have also spoken with Coach (Robbie) Caldwell when I came to camp at Clemson.”

Is Franklin planning another trip to Clemson?

“Hopefully I will visit them again over the summer or next football season,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Franklin had the chance to visit South Carolina and Georgia this season. He has also been to Miami, Florida and Georgia Tech in the past. South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia Southern and Southern Miss have all offered.

Franklin is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 64 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2021.