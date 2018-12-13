LSU legacy has high interest in Clemson

Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Brady Ward is a massive offensive line prospect in the 2020 class with good pedigree and upside. That’s why the 6-foot-7, 310-pound junior recruit has over a dozen scholarship offers from major programs and been hearing from a bunch of schools, including Clemson.

Ward, the son of former LSU offensive lineman Brian Ward, told TCI that he has been in contact recently with schools such as LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Duke and North Carolina. He has also communicated with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“We text back and forth every once in a while,” Ward said. “He likes my size and length. He has commitments [from three guys] like me and wants more guys like me.”

Just as Clemson is interested in Ward, he is highly interested in the Tigers. Ward and his parents made a visit to Clemson the weekend of the Syracuse game in September.

“Their culture, playing for championships, development of offensive linemen, a passionate fanbase who loves winning, and getting guys to the next level is what I am looking for when it comes to the school I will choose,” Ward said of Clemson.

Ward plans to return to Clemson to work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He mentioned LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt as some other schools that he might visit this offseason.

Does Ward have any favorites in his recruitment right now?

“Not really,” he said. “I want to play for championships and go somewhere that will develop me to get to the next level. I will have a better idea after this spring going into summer who my favorites are.”

Ward said he plans to make his decision around June or July.