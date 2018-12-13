Paulsen joins baseball staff

Latest
Swinney expects Irish to do what got them to the Cotton Bowl
When Notre Dame appears at the dance on Dec. 29, Dabo Swinney expects the Irish to dance with who brought them. In other words, Clemson’s head coach expects Notre Dame to be Notre Dame and to do things that (…)
4-star OL: Clemson offer would ‘make a big impact on my recruitment’
Four-star offensive lineman Weston Franklin just recently finished his sophomore season of high school football but already has scholarship offers from several college programs as teams have begun to recognize (…)
2020 receiver plans to visit Death Valley this spring
Let’s take a quick peek at where 2020 wide receiver E.J. Williams is in his recruitment. The Phenix City (Ala.) Central product said he frequently speaks with Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott and area (…)
Swinney has no explanation for Clemson’s success
Dabo Swinney can’t explain what he does with his program that is different from everyone else in college football. Whatever it is it is working. Clemson is making its fourth straight appearance in the (…)
2 Tigers named top 5 picks in early mock draft
ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay has two Clemson defensive linemen in his top 5 of the 2019 NFL Mock Draft, which he released on Wednesday. McShay has defensive end Clelin Ferrell going No. 4 to the New York (…)
ESPN analyst says Syracuse game was his favorite of the year
When asked what he thought was his favorite game from the regular season on College Football Live Wednesday, ESPN analyst David Pollack did not hesitate to say it was Clemson’s 27-23 come-from-behind win (…)
Tigers have more prep time than usual
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he has been more ahead from a prep standpoint than he has ever been at this stage for a bowl game. The Tigers began bowl practice on Wednesday at the Poe Indoor Practice (…)
Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court with the media on Wednesday as the Tigers began practices for the 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic. The Tigers will play Notre Dame on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in (…)
Clemson starts bowl prep: News and notes from practice
Clemson opened practice on Wednesday as it gets set to play Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas. Here are a few news and notes to pass along from the three periods the media was (…)
Wilkins becomes 5th Unanimous All-American in Clemson history
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins became just the fifth Unanimous All-American in Clemson history after he was named a First-Team All-American selection by the American Football Coaches (…)