Clemson Football’s video team released another installment of its Vlog on Friday.

The 18th edition of Season Three of the Vlog chronicles Clemson’s advance team’s trip to Dallas as it preps for the Cotton Bowl matchup with Notre Dame on Dec. 29.

The football program also gives a behind-the-scene look at the award show ceremonies some of its players experienced last week, and of course bowl practices, which began on Wednesday.

–video courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications