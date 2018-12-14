Clemson in full pads: Tigers hold third practice for Cotton Bowl

Clemson had its third practice of the bowl season Friday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. The Tigers came out and practiced in full pads for the first time in its bowl prep for Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

Here are a few news and notes from practice:

*Clemson started practice with Bruce Springsteen’s version of “Santa Clause is Coming to Town” and head coach Dabo Swinney was singing right along with it.

*Offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt was wearing an orange jersey and was practicing with the first string.

*Trevion Thompson was wearing a yellow jersey which means he was unable to practice.

*Freshman corner Mario Goodrich was also in a yellow jersey.

*Jimmy Green Beans, aka Brent Venables, was playing scout team quarterback against the defense on Friday.

*Venables threw one pass side-arm pass, showing us his best Patrick Mahomes impression.

*Austin Bryant intercepted one of Venables’ passes. After the play, Venables was fussing at Isaiah Simmons for being out of position.

*Believe it or not both punters were hitting the roof.