Reed out for Radford game

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell said on Friday he does not think guard Marcquise Reed will play in Saturday’s game against Radford.

If he does not play, it will mark the second straight game the senior has missed after spraining his knee in the Tigers’ win over St. Peter’s on Dec. 4.

Reed leads Clemson in scoring with more than 19 points a game.

“He has his brace on and he is starting to do some stuff,” Brownell said. “I probably know a little bit more today when I get a little bit more intel. But he has not practiced so he has a sprain and he is out.”