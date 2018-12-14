Swinney on players skipping bowl games: 'I hate it'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked following Friday’s practice for the Cotton Bowl about his thoughts on players deciding to skip bowl games.
Swinney said his opinion didn’t really matter, but went on to share his thoughts anyway .
Clemson had its third practice of the bowl season Friday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. The Tigers came out and practiced in full pads for the first time in its bowl prep for Notre Dame in the (…)
Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen has been All In with Clemson since he committed to Dabo Swinney’s program in July. And since then, the highly regarded prospect has been (…)
It is crazy to think that spraining a knee can ever be a good thing for a player, but that might be the case for Clemson guard Marcquise Reed. It’s not that Reed’s performance on the floor has been bad (…)
Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell said on Friday he does not think guard Marcquise Reed will play in Saturday’s game against Radford. If he does not play, it will mark the second straight (…)
Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams caught seven passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night, while also running for a third touchdown as he helped the Los Angeles Chargers rally for a (…)
Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams proved why the Los Angeles Chargers took him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Williams caught seven passes for 76 yards and two (…)
Last January, Christian Wilkins decided to return to school one more year and join his defensive line teammates Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant. At the time, he envisioned returning to Clemson and helping (…)
Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Brady Ward is a massive offensive line prospect in the 2020 class with good pedigree and upside. That’s why the 6-foot-7, 310-pound junior recruit has over a dozen scholarship (…)
There are 33 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters this week. A total of 26 former Tigers saw playing time during Week 14 of the season, 19 of which recorded stats. The Clemson Insider brings to you (…)
Former Clemson Tiger and major leaguer Ben Paulsen was added to the Clemson baseball staff as director of player development, announced by head coach Monte Lee. Paulsen spent last season as a student assistant (…)