What They Are Saying: Mike Williams lifts Chargers over Chiefs

First former Clemson player to score 20 points in an NFL game in 39 years
Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams caught seven passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night, while also running for a third touchdown as he helped the Los Angeles Chargers rally for a 29-28 victory over Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The former Clemson All-American caught a 1-yard touchdown that pulled the Chargers within a point with four seconds to play and then hauled in the winning two-point try from quarterback Phillip Rivers to give his team a stunning victory.
Williams’ rushing touchdown was on a 19-yard run.
Here is what is being said about the former Clemson star on Twitter after his performance on Thursday Night Football.