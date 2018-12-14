What They Are Saying: Mike Williams lifts Chargers over Chiefs

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams caught seven passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns Thursday night, while also running for a third touchdown as he helped the Los Angeles Chargers rally for a 29-28 victory over Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The former Clemson All-American caught a 1-yard touchdown that pulled the Chargers within a point with four seconds to play and then hauled in the winning two-point try from quarterback Phillip Rivers to give his team a stunning victory.

Williams’ rushing touchdown was on a 19-yard run.

Here is what is being said about the former Clemson star on Twitter after his performance on Thursday Night Football.

Former Tiger proves his worth with game-winning catch. #Clemson https://t.co/9jWbCJ5rJi — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) December 14, 2018

Flex on em @darealmike_dub 🤟🏾💯😤 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) December 14, 2018

He was dancing right behind him 😂😂😂 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/XBpHFRV3Eq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 14, 2018

Yessir – the pride of Vance, SC doing his thing tonight on Fox. Mike Williams have yourself a game. One by air, now one by ground. Former #Clemson star @darealmike_dub doing it right Needs to throw a TD before the night is over now.. #LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/L6DIC2Hub0 — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) December 14, 2018

Have a game, Mike Williams! pic.twitter.com/m0INpKOXcT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2018

Mike Williams scored 20 points in Chargers victory over KC tonight. First former Tiger to score at least 20 points in NFL game since Sept 23, 1979 when Jerry Butler scored 24 for Bills against Jets. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 14, 2018

Mike Williams showing everybody why he was a 1st round pick tonight — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) December 14, 2018

And the game-winner goes to Mike Williams. Guy deserves every bit of success after the recovery he made from that neck injury in 2015. #Clemsonpic.twitter.com/fsW0c0nmBt — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) December 14, 2018

Mike Williams. Stud. But….that is an asinine coverage bust by #chiefs secondary. Wow. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 14, 2018

Mike Williams answers Darrel Williams’ touchdown with a touchdown. It’s a good day to be named Williams. pic.twitter.com/G793nSrF4n — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 14, 2018