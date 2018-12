Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said he was really proud of his team after the Tigers rallied in the second half to defeat Radford, 74-66, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The game featured 10 lead changes and 10 ties. Clemson trailed by as many as five points on several occasions in the second half.

The Tigers improved to 7-3 on the season, while Radford fell to 6-4.

