Notre Dame's Kelly breaks down Clemson

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Saturday as the Irish hosted Media Day in South Bend, Ind., as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Clemson will host its media session on Tuesday.

However, on Saturday, Kelly broke down Clemson’s offense and defense and then took several questions about the Tigers, who are playing in their fourth consecutive CFP.

Clemson, ranked No. 2, will play No. 3 Notre Dame in the 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

–video courtesy of Irish Sports Daily.com