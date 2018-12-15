Swinney not a fan of players skipping bowl games

As a man of faith, Dabo Swinney does not think a person should live their life in fear. That’s why he isn’t a fan of players choosing to skip their bowl games because they’re afraid they can get hurt.

“I just personally, as a man of faith, don’t think you can walk around in bubble wrap,” the Clemson head coach said. “I think God’s Will is going to be done in your life. That is just my opinion.”

Swinney was responding to a question if a diluted bowl system is why college football is seeing more and more players, like South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel and West Virginia’s Will Grier, skipping their bowl games to get ready for the NFL Draft.

“Does it matter what my thoughts are? It does not matter,” Swinney responded.

However, Swinney still gave his opinion.

“If you don’t want to play, don’t play. Let me know who wants to play and let’s go play. My opinion is I hate it. I don’t like that,” he said. “It’s easy for us all to say, ‘you are the coach and you make all that money and you are going to say that.’ That’s bull crap!

“Listen, my thing is I don’t choose to live my life that way. Personally, I would choose to play. In other words, why even play your senior year? I mean you can get hurt at any time. You can get hurt getting in a car. In fact, you have better odds getting hurt in a car than you do getting hurt playing in a football game.”

Though Swinney does not like the idea of players skipping their bowl games, he knows it’s just the way things are now and there is nothing he or any other coach can do about it.

“You better embrace it because there is nothing you can do about it. So, I am not real worried about it,” he said. “If we got anybody who does not want to play, then don’t play. I wish them well. Love them up, wish them well and pat them on the butt and let’s go get the next guy ready. It is not that big of a deal.”

Swinney believes this new movement is a consequence of the playoff.

“Before the playoff, you didn’t see all of that and all of a sudden the playoff comes along and ‘I’m not in the final four so I’ll sit out.’ That’s an unintended consequence to the playoff system,” the Clemson coach said. “Not everybody is a first rounder, but listen, I get it.

“The flip side of that is I understand. Everybody has to make their own decisions, so you don’t sit there and get mad about it. If that is what you want to do, then go for it.”

Though he does not like it, Swinney says he would appreciate the honesty of a player because he would rather have a player be there that wants to play as opposed to having someone who is only half in and does not really want to play.

“Let me know so I can get the next guy ready,” he said. “Don’t show up to a play a game if you are not a hundred percent committed to it or you are worried or whatever.”