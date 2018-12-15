Trevor Lawrence: Is he the best freshman in college football?

Trevor Lawrence: Is he the best freshman in college football?

Feature

Trevor Lawrence: Is he the best freshman in college football?

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has put together a special season for the second-ranked Tigers.

The true freshman has already set Clemson records left and right, including the most wins as a starting true freshman quarterback with nine, passing yards and touchdown passes.

Lawrence and his Clemson teammates have their eyes set on No. 3 Notre Dame in the 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

–video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
16hr

When Clemson began preparation for its Cotton Bowl matchup with Notre Dome this past Wednesday, Dabo Swinney could tell his team had the previous 10 days off. “We looked like we had not practiced in a week (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home