Trevor Lawrence: Is he the best freshman in college football?

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has put together a special season for the second-ranked Tigers.

The true freshman has already set Clemson records left and right, including the most wins as a starting true freshman quarterback with nine, passing yards and touchdown passes.

Lawrence and his Clemson teammates have their eyes set on No. 3 Notre Dame in the 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

–video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network