What They are Saying: Watson to Hopkins

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to former Tiger Deandre Hopkins with 2:15 left Saturday, lifting the Houston Texans to a 29-22 comeback-victory over the New York Jets.

Watson completed 22-of-28 passes for 294 yards, with both touchdown passes going to Hopkins.

The All-Pro wide receiver finished the night with 10 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. His other touchdown came in the second quarter, a 45-yard pass from Watson.

Here is what is being said about Watson and Hopkins on Twitter.

.@DeAndreHopkins totals 10 catches (on 11 targets from @deshaunwatson) for 170 yards & 2 TDs in the @HoustonTexans win, their 10th of 2018. Hopkins now has 94 receptions for 1,321 yards & 11 TDs in 14 games in 2018. Watson is also 13-7 as a starter in his two-year @NFL career. — Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) December 16, 2018

#Texans WR @DeAndreHopkins has recorded the most receiving touchdowns (24) in the NFL since the beginning of the 2017 season and has scored 18 touchdowns in 21 games with #Texans QB @deshaunwatson #HOUvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/GDNIEj4bGQ — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 16, 2018

DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson fend off pesky Jets for 10th win of seasonhttps://t.co/PfqMQLyvZb pic.twitter.com/YkLIlbUNKc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 16, 2018

Deshaun Watson 22-28, 294 yards, 2 TD, 134.2 rating

DeAndre Hopkins 10 catches, 170 yards, 2 TD#Texans — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) December 16, 2018

I love the multi-generational Clemson connection: Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins. I’m sure @JenniferDelaere does too — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 16, 2018