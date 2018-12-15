What They are Saying: Watson to Hopkins

What They are Saying: Watson to Hopkins

Feature

What They are Saying: Watson to Hopkins

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to former Tiger Deandre Hopkins with 2:15 left Saturday, lifting the Houston Texans to a 29-22 comeback-victory over the New York Jets.

Watson completed 22-of-28 passes for 294 yards, with both touchdown passes going to Hopkins.

The All-Pro wide receiver finished the night with 10 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. His other touchdown came in the second quarter, a 45-yard pass from Watson.

Here is what is being said about Watson and Hopkins on Twitter.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home