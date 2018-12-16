Streak snapped, Lady Tigers fall at home to Davidson

Clemson suffered its first loss in Littlejohn Coliseum of the season falling 90-80 to Davidson. The Lady Tigers (7-4) were riding a five-game win streak overall and a six-game streak at home prior to Sunday.

They struggled scoring the ball, shooting 39% from the field and hitting only four three-point field goals.

Davidson (5-5) shot the lights out going 54% on the day including 41% from three with 31 points off the bench from Justine Lyon who seemed virtually unstoppable at times throughout the game.

Head coach Amanda Butler was not pleased with the result after the game or the way her team defended the Wildcats.

“Davidson did a fantastic job and we just got our butts kicked,” Butler said. “It felt like we lost every category of the game and they got the shots they wanted and executed.”

The game began with a sloppy first quarter filled with poor shooting and turnovers. Clemson shot 25% from the field in the first period while Davidson shot 42.9%. The two teams combined for eight turnovers respectively, as the Wildcats earned a 16-14 advantage after the first ten minutes of play.

Davidson jumped out to an 13-0 run in 2:44 to start the second quarter giving it a 29-14 lead with six-plus minutes to play in the half. Ten was the largest deficit at home for the Lady Tigers in Littlejohn this season, they trailed by as many as 19 Sunday.

Clemson showed life with a 9-0 run in the middle of the second to cut the lead to six points with just over two minutes in the first half and trailed 40-34 at the halftime break.

The Lady Tigers continued fighting in the third quarter, taking their first lead since a 11-10 lead with 1:44 in the first, as Destiny Thomas knocked down a three pointer and gave her team a 50-49 lead. The Wildcats continued to make baskets as needed with a buzzer-beating three to end the quarter with a 59-57 lead.

After battling in the third quarter, Davidson jumped out to an 8-0 run in the final period to take a 72-61 lead with 6:31 to play in the contest and did not look back.

Simone Westbrook finished a career day with a career-high 20 points while shooting 12-of-17 from the field, she was one of just two Tigers who finished the day in double figures. Kobi Thornton added 13 but left the game for an extended period after getting banged up in the third quarter.

Clemson returns to action Tuesday hosting Marshall at noon.

