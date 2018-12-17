Book says Irish will ‘prove’ they belong in the CFP

Pulling the disrespect card is usually reserved for Dabo Swinney and Clemson, when it comes to the Tigers playing the bluebloods. However, that might not be the case this time around.

It is funny to think Notre Dame, of all teams, can pull the disrespect card, but the Irish are doing just that as they get set for their date with No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl.

Ian Book and third-ranked Notre Dame has seen and heard what all the analyst have said about them, and they’re fired up to play the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In the weeks leading up to the College Football Playoff selection, some analysts were saying Notre Dame should not get into the playoff or should be jumped by teams like Michigan, who they beat by the way. Then after being selected, they feel as if everyone just expects them to come into the Cotton Bowl and let the Tigers smack them around.

In other words, the Irish—a 12.5-point underdog in the Cotton Bowl—is going to be a mad football team when they play the Tigers in the national semifinal.

“Our whole team knows that, and there are always going to be doubters,” Book said. “There are always a lot of people that hate Notre Dame and that is just how it is going to be.

“There is a big target on your back here when you come here to play for Notre Dame, so we are always going to use that to fuel us and we are going to be more cocky about it. We know in this facility and within our team, we know we belong there, and we are going to prove it on the 29th.”

Book says beating Clemson will get them one game closer to what has been their goal since beating LSU in last year’s Citrus Bowl. That goal … winning the national championship.

“It will show we are one game close to our end-goal we have been talking about since the Citrus Bowl,” the quarterback said. “We want to graduate all of our players and we want to win a national championship.

“We are extremely close, but we have two more to go.”