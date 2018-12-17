Tajh Boyd previews the Cotton Bowl

Former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd shares his thoughts on the Tigers and other topics around college football each week.
In this edition of Tajh’s Take TCI’s college football analyst previews the Cotton Bowl.
Former Clemson All-American Tajh Boyd shares his thoughts on the Tigers and other topics around college football each week.
In this edition of Tajh’s Take TCI’s college football analyst previews the Cotton Bowl.
One of the key matchups in the 83rd Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 will be Clemson’s defensive front, going against Notre Dame’s offensive line. The Irish have always had a history of having a talented (…)
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book spoke to the media on Saturday as the Irish hosted its Cotton Bowl Media Day in South Bend, Ind., as it gets set to play Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game. (…)
When Chip Long was asked about his first impression of Clemson’s defense during Notre Dame’s Cotton Bowl Media Day session on Saturday, the offensive coordinator respectively declined. “I (…)
Clemson suffered its first loss in Littlejohn Coliseum of the season falling 90-80 to Davidson. The Lady Tigers (7-4) were riding a five-game win streak overall and a six-game streak at home prior to (…)
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea says the goal for his defense, just like in any game, is to get after the quarterback the best that they can. However, when he has watched Clemson quarterback (…)
Canton (Ga.) Creekview offensive lineman John Williams became one of Clemson’s first commitments in the 2020 recruiting class on Sept. 1 when he gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program. The (…)
When it comes to Notre Dame football this season, many point toward its defense when it comes to talking of the strength of its team. Although the Irish are known for their defense, Notre Dame’s 26th (…)
Clemson might be a 12.5-point favorite by the people in Las Vegas, but that’s no scaring off Notre Dame as it prepares for its Cotton Bowl matchup with the second-ranked Tigers. “You know, our players know (…)
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to former Tiger Deandre Hopkins with 2:15 left Saturday, lifting the Houston Texans to a 29-22 comeback-victory over the New York Jets. (…)