Brownell pleased by Tigers' performance

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell was pleased with how his Tigers’ played overall in Tuesday’s 78-51 victory over Charleston Southern at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Leading 35-27 at the break, Clemson used an 18-0 run to start the second half.

Overall, the Tigers (8-5) were led by Elijah Thomas’ 25 points and 14 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season. The Tigers also got 15 points from Aamir Simms and 14 points and six assists from guard Shelton Mitchell.

The Tigers again played without point guard Marcquise Reed, who Brownell said is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game at South Carolina.

Watch Brownell’s post-game press conference with the media on TCITV.