Lawrence came to Clemson to play in games like the Cotton Bowl

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he came to Tigertown to play in games like its upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup with No. 3 Notre Dame.

The second-ranked Tigers will play Notre Dame on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“That was one thing coming here,” Lawrence said Tuesday as Clemson hosted Media Day for the Cotton Bowl. “I wanted to play for a program that competes for national championships. I would not say that was my number one goal for why I came here, but that was definitely high on my list.

“Obviously, a place like this does that.”

At this time last year, Lawrence was in San Antonio at the U.S. Army All-American Game, and for him it was cool seeing Clemson playing in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama in the national semifinals.

“I kind of visioned myself this year having that same kind of opportunity,” he said.

