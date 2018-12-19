Boateng explains decision to sign with Clemson

Clemson picked up a nice addition to its 2019 class when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng signed with the Tigers on Wednesday morning, the first day of the early signing period for college football.

Boateng (6-4, 297) chose Clemson over Arizona, Maryland and FAU, among other offers.

The Tigers sealed the deal with Boateng just one day after offering him on Tuesday. He visited Clemson one time for its junior day back in early March.

So, why Clemson for Boateng?

“Clemson is a great place to be academically and athletically,” Boateng told The Clemson Insider shortly after signing. “Great people and facilities.”

Boateng’s relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff was another important factor in his decision to be a Tiger.

“I love the coaches,” he said. “We have good trust and I can’t wait to get up there.”

Boateng became the second offensive lineman in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class, joining Pensacola (Fla.)’s Hunter Rayburn.