Clemson players show off their skills in the NFL

Tigers in the NFL: Week 15
There are 33 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters this week. A total of 25 former Tigers saw playing time during Week 15, 18 of which recorded stats and helped their respected team win some key game.
The Clemson Insider brings you an in-depth recap of the most notable performances by former Tigers in the NFL during Week 15 action.
Houston Texans 29, New York Jets 22
HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 10 receptions, 170 yards, 2 touchdowns, 11 targets
D.J. Reader: 6 tackles, 2 solo, 1 tackle for loss
Deshaun Watson: 22/28, 294 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 carries, 26 yards
NYJ: Jordan Leggett: 1 reception, 8 yards, 1 target
Charone Peake
The Houston Texans went home from New York with a victory after losing the week prior. Led by 2nd-year quarterback and former Clemson Tiger, Deshaun Watson, the Texans put up 29 points to win by 7. Watson went 22/28 and 294 yards through the air. He threw two touchdown passes, both of which went to former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins was targeted 11 times, 10 of which he caught for a total of 170 yards. Hopkins and Watson continue to impress the league with their connections. On defense for the Texans, D.J. Reader had 2 solo tackles on 6 total tackles. On the first play of the game, Reader recorded a tackle for loss, tackling the running back for a 1-yard loss. This drive ended in a New York Jets’ punt. For the Jets, Charone Peake saw playing time but did not record any stats while Jordan Leggett did have 1 reception on one target for an 8-yard pick up.
Los Angeles Chargers 29, Kansas City Chiefs 28
LAC: Mike Williams: 1 carry, 19 yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 7 receptions, 76 yards, 2 receiving touchdowns, 9 targets
KC: Dorian O’Daniel: 4 tackles, 2 solo, 1 pass deflection
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs lined up against each other in this Thursday Night Football matchup. The Chargers edged the Chiefs late in the game on a successful two-point conversion. Former Tiger Mike Williams was the recipient of the two-point conversion attempt, sealing the victory on an already big night for Williams. He had seen a total of 9 targets, reeling in 7 of these passes for 76 yards. Through the air, he saw two touchdown passes, one of which came late in the game, moments before he caught the game-winning pass. He also saw 1 rush which he took 19 yards for his third touchdown of the night. Mike Williams proved his worth to the Los Angeles Chargers and looks to continue to provide for the team as they clinched a spot in the playoffs. For the Chiefs, Dorian O’Daniel saw 2 solo tackles on 4 total tackles and a deflected pass. O’Daniel continues to contribute to the Chiefs’ defense and receives playing time because of this.
Atlanta Falcons 40, Arizona Cardinals 14
ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 3 tackles, 3 solo, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections, 1 quarterback hit
Grady Jarrett: 7 tackles, 4 solo, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits
Two former defensive players for the Clemson Tigers once again recorded big stats for the Atlanta Falcons as they took down the Arizona Cardinals handedly. Vic Beasley Jr. had 3 solo tackles including a sack and two 2 tackles for loss. His sack gave the Cardinals a 2-yard loss and contributed towards another punt. Grady Jarrett had 4 solo tackles on 7 total tackles. Three of his tackles resulted in a loss, 2 of which were sacks as well. His first sack was an 8-yard loss while the other one was a 7-yard loss and caused the quarterback to fumble the ball. The Falcons recovered the fumble and ended up scoring on that drive. These two former Tigers continue to be a force on the Atlanta Falcons’ defense and have escalated their contributions as the season has worn on.
Other former Tigers who saw Week 15 action:
BUF: Shaw Lawson: 3 tackles, 1 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, 2 quarterback hits
Ray-Ray McCloud III: 1 carry, 7 yards
CAR: Chandler Catanzaro: 1/1 PAT, 1 tackle, 1 solo
Taylor Hearn
GB: Bashaud Breeland: 1 tackle, 1 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection
JAX: Tyler Shatley: started
MIA: Stephone Anthony
Andre Branch: 2 tackles, 1 solo
MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 3 tackles, 3 solo, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections, 1 quarterback hit
Jayron Kearse
NE: Dwayne Allen
NYG: B.J. Goodson: 9 tackles, 9 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection
OAK: Marcus Gilchrist: started
PIT: Coty Sensabaugh: 1 tackle, 1 solo
SF: Bradley Pinion: 4 punts, 192 yards, 1 touchback
SEA: Jaron Brown
TB: Adam Humphries: 4 receptions, 23 yards, 6 targets, 1 punt return, 12 yards