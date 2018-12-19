Clemson recruiting: Early signing day preview

Clemson recruiting: Early signing day preview

The early signing period for college football begins today and runs through Friday. The Tigers are expected to sign all of their commitments during the early period.

Clemson is also among the finalists for several uncommitted prospects that will announce their decisions during the early period. Here is a rundown of those recruits, when they are planning to announce and more:

Announcement Time: Approx. 8:15 a.m. Wednesday

Finalists: Clemson, Florida State

Highest Ranking: No. 7 DT, No. 7 state, No. 60 national (ESPN)

Announcement Time: Approx. 8:30-9:00 a.m. Wednesday

Finalists: Clemson, Syracuse, UCF

Highest Ranking: No. 51 OT, No. 11 state, No. 674 national (247)

Announcement Time: Approx. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Finalists: Arizona, Clemson, Maryland, FAU

Highest Ranking: No. 64 OG, No. 169 state, No. 502 regional (ESPN)

Announcement Time: Approx. 12 p.m. Wednesday

Finalists: Clemson, Nebraska

Highest Ranking: NR OT, No. 21 state, NR national (Rivals)

Announcement Time: Unannounced *Putnam is expected to sign during the early period.*

Finalists: Auburn, Clemson, Florida State

Highest Ranking: No. 4 OG, No. 12 state, No. 80 national (247)

Stay tuned to The Clemson Insider for much more during the early signing period.

