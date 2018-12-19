New signees reflect on why they chose Clemson

Clemson locked up the majority of its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of college football’s early signing period. The class is another special one that should help the Tigers continue competing for championships in the coming years.

The Clemson Insider reached out to many of Clemson’s new signees to get their reflections on why they chose to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Check out what they had to say!

Davis Allen, TE, Calhoun (Ga.): “It was the right fit for me as a person, as a football player, for my family and for me spiritually. Clemson checks off every box you can think of. I am very thankful and blessed to have this opportunity.”

LaVonta Bentley, LB, Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin: “I chose Clemson because of one family feel. They welcomed me in with open arms. They also have four linebackers leaving and it’s a great chance and opportunity for me to come in and play. Also they showed the most interest in me! All the coaches found a way to contact me throughout their day. And also I met the president of Clemson, which that stood out to me more to sit and talk to him.”

Bryton Constantin, LB, Baton Rouge (La.) University High: “I chose Clemson because I had a different and special connection with the coaches and players and I fell in love with the campus.”

Sheridan Jones, DB, Norfolk (Va.) Maury: “It was the perfect choice for me. Clemson is the best of both worlds.”

Frank Ladson, WR, Miami (Fla.) South Dade: “It was a great decision for me on and off the field surrounded by great people who take family very seriously, and that’s what Clemson is all about – family, and I’m very big on family.”

Keith Maguire, LB, Malvern (Pa.) Prep: “It’s home away from home. They treat you like family there and that’s what is most important. Plus they know how to win some football games.”

Joseph Ngata, WR, Folsom (Calif.): “I chose Clemson because the family and positivity there is beyond anywhere I’ve seen. The fact that we play for championships as well is a plus for me along with the faith that is implemented into the program is also great for me and my family. And Coach Dabo Swinney is a great leader and coach that will fill nothing but good things in my life. WRU and the integrity of Coach Scott also attracts me to Clemson. I’m also most importantly getting a great education as well. Might be far from home but I know if I were anywhere else I wouldn’t be the person I see myself being at Clemson.”

Jalyn Phillips, DB, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer: “I chose Clemson because of Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff. They do everything the right way! They treat their players like they are their own kids! Coach Mickey Conn is one of the best coaches I ever met. He is such a genuine guy and a great father to his kids and I know I will be taken care of being under his wing!”

Hunter Rayburn, OL, Pensacola (Fla.): “Clemson was just the best place for me. The great academics, great football and great people is what sold it for me. It’s one big family and the culture is the best in college football.”

Etinosa Reuben, DL, Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South: “I chose Clemson because they had the best of both worlds – great academics and they play great football – and they presented great opportunities for me to advance.”

Brannon Spector, WR, Calhoun (Ga.): “I chose Clemson because it’s more than football! Not only is Clemson one of the top programs in the nation but the coaches, players and fans are all incredible people! Also the atmosphere, watching the games in Death Valley are electric, I can’t even imagine playing in it!”

Aidan Swanson, P, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy: “Well it runs in the family and I’ve been following Clemson ever since I was little. It is truly the best football program in the country in my eyes. It was a no brainer.”

Lannden Zanders, DB, Shelby (N.C.) Crest: “Looking back, my decision to commit and sign to Clemson University was the plan years and years ago. Since a kid I knew I wanted to be a part of Clemson University, now having the chance to be a part of the university and football team has been nothing but an absolute blessing. I feel at home there. I love each and every coach and staff member that’s a part of that program. I trust them to guide me in every way, on and off the field. I believe they will give me an opportunity no one else can.”