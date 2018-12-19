What They Are Saying: 2019 Class

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson signed another top six class on the early signing day Wednesday. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter from the members of the Tiger’s 2019 class.
#ALLIN https://t.co/n4bfJWaYok
— Frank Ladson Jr.™ (@_FrankLadson) December 19, 2018
PRIVILEGE #DADEUP pic.twitter.com/tx3bf54y5K
— Coach Trevino (@rudyjo821) December 19, 2018
Officially signed and committed, thank you God for this gift to play football.💜🧡 #ALLIN
— 🏴Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) December 19, 2018
God has already done it for me 💜🧡. LETS GET ITTTTTTTT! 🤺🤺🤺🤺🤺 https://t.co/8WdHPle92v
— Andrew Booth Jr. (@andrewbooth21) December 19, 2018
OFFICIALLY A TIGER ! #blessed https://t.co/MXGLW5Essy
— SHERIDAN JONES ‼️ (@SJones6_) December 19, 2018
A day to remember!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/5kX4ERysZY
— Lannden Zanders (@LanndenZanders3) December 20, 2018
No better feeling #NSD2019 #ALLIN 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/IdS6yJlNUa
— Ruke Orhorhoro (@D1ruke) December 19, 2018
They really let me and my brother continue our journey together! Truly thankful for this opportunity! @andrewbooth21 You know what’s next, it’s time ! https://t.co/pLdTAASbjT
— JP⁵ (@jalyn_phillips) December 19, 2018
🐅 COMMITTED to The Clemson University 🐅 #ALLIN #WeTooDeep19 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/237nFWmrhQ
— Kaleb Boateng 🏆🚀 (@kingkaleb56) December 19, 2018
Crest High School’s @LanndenZanders3 & @evanvdavis both finished high school this morning and then signed their NLI’s with @ClemsonFB and @ToledoFB. Both will enroll in January. Good luck to these two Chargers! #ChargerPride pic.twitter.com/uxqRvNBW3e
— Crest FB Recruiting (@CrestFBRecruits) December 19, 2018
What a series of events for Kaleb Boateng. Prepping for a decision between FAU, Maryland and Arizona, he gets a FaceTime call from Dabo Swinney five days before he signs to learn he has an offer to Clemson.@kingkaleb56 goes #ALLIN with it.
FULL STORY: https://t.co/JfvB154q9A pic.twitter.com/nB1vTHWeDh
— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 19, 2018
Signed Tiger ! pic.twitter.com/RgrEA9vKar
— Kevin Swanson (@kevinswanson3) December 19, 2018
#MOBSquad & #ALLIN 🤞🏾”BAD BOYZ 4 LIFE” pic.twitter.com/syAMleGKy4
— J . L A Y🃏🗡🎒 (@Layboy_1) December 19, 2018
— lavonta bentley (@kingbentley0) December 19, 2018
— lavonta bentley (@kingbentley0) December 19, 2018
😘😘🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/1a7ksYa0US
— lavonta bentley (@kingbentley0) December 19, 2018
Clemson recruiting, Football, Recruiting