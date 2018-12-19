What They Are Saying: 2019 Class

Clemson signed another top six class on the early signing day Wednesday. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter from the members of the Tiger’s 2019 class.

Officially signed and committed, thank you God for this gift to play football.💜🧡 #ALLIN — 🏴Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) December 19, 2018

God has already done it for me 💜🧡. LETS GET ITTTTTTTT! 🤺🤺🤺🤺🤺 https://t.co/8WdHPle92v — Andrew Booth Jr. (@andrewbooth21) December 19, 2018

They really let me and my brother continue our journey together! Truly thankful for this opportunity! @andrewbooth21 You know what’s next, it’s time ! https://t.co/pLdTAASbjT — JP⁵ (@jalyn_phillips) December 19, 2018

Crest High School’s @LanndenZanders3 & @evanvdavis both finished high school this morning and then signed their NLI’s with @ClemsonFB and @ToledoFB. Both will enroll in January. Good luck to these two Chargers! #ChargerPride pic.twitter.com/uxqRvNBW3e — Crest FB Recruiting (@CrestFBRecruits) December 19, 2018