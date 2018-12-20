Terrell came to Clemson to have fun, play for championships

Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers are four quarters away from playing in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Terrell on playing at AT&T stadium:

“It’s going to be big…nice game sight. There’s a lot for the fans to come out and see. It’ll be good for us to play in. Probably the biggest stage of the season and we are ready for it.”

Terrell on Notre Dame’s wide receivers:

“They are good receivers, they can block a little bit…they are good targets.”

Terrell on Pitt’s ability to defend Notre Dame:

“They played a lot in their face. We do that too but ours is more complex. We bring a lot of pressure. Pitt did well, but we watched their film too.”

Terrell on being away from family on Christmas:

“When I was a kid, I always imagined that, so I am really ready for it. I’m going to be on TV…it’s going to be good to be away and know that I am doing something positive.”

Terrell on playing for Clemson:

“You come to places like Clemson to compete and have fun. Also, for good teammates and good coaches. We just going the extra mile and have fun with a good season.”