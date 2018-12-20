Wednesday was an emotional day for Swinney

Wednesday was kind of a different day for Dabo Swinney.

On one hand, he was welcoming in another top 10 recruiting class to Clemson, a program that has become one of the elite programs in all of college football.

On the other, he was saying goodbye, in a sense, to those 14 graduates who are walking across the stage at Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday and getting their degrees. Included in that list of graduates are defensive end Clelin Ferrell (ACC Defensive Player of the Year), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (master’s recipient; ACC’s Jim Tatum Award and Campbell Trophy winner) and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt (ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner).

The Clemson Athletic Department held its annual graduation program at the West Zone on Wednesday, just minutes after the Tigers’ head coach signed his largest class since singing 29 in 2011. Clemson signed 26 players in all to National Letters of Intent to play football as part of the early signing period.

The early signing period will conclude on Friday, prior to National Signing Day on Feb. 6, 2019.

“I think this is our ninth top 15 class in a row, for whatever that means,” Swinney said. “I do know this, we have become very consistent on the field and off the field. If you go upstairs, we have the graduation thing going on right now.

“We have guys going out the door and you have guys coming in the door.”

Thirteen of Clemson’s 26 signees in this class are ranked among the nation top 300 by at least one of the five major recruiting services. The highest ranking for any of the signees is held by cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr., who is ranked eighth in the nation regardless of position by Rivals.com.

Booth and Frank Ladson are ranked in the top 51 in the nation by all five services. Joseph Ngata is ranked in the top 50 in four of the five. Booth is the highest-ranked Clemson signee by ESPN.com (30th) and Tom Lemming (27), and Ladson is the highest-ranked by Prep Stars (22) and 247Sports (33)

As far as team rankings are concerned, Clemson ranked fifth by Rivals, sixth by 247Sports and seventh by ESPN.com. Final rankings will be announced in February after the second signing period.

“This is one of those days each and every year that your program is measured by,” Swinney said. “We feel like we got better for sure. For me, it is always exciting when a guy chooses to come to Clemson. These guys have many, many opportunities and when they choose to come and be a part of it, it is always special.”

It’s also special when those players eventually graduate.

Swinney says watching his current players graduate and earn their degrees is one of the best days each and every year, but to share it on the same day he welcomes 26 more young men to Clemson, makes even more special.

“I love that whole transformation process that takes place from that high school kid that walks in, to that grown man who is a graduate and who is getting ready to go out into the next phase of his life,” he said.

Here are some notes, courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications, on Clemson’s 2019 signing class to this point: