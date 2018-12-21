Clemson in contention for 2020 4-star wide receiver

As Clemson goes on the trail for a top-notch group of wide receivers in the 2020 class, let’s take a look at who could be the next addition for the Tigers.

6-foot-2, 185-pound J.J Evans said that he talks with LSU, Clemson and Georgia “almost every day.”

He told The Clemson Insider that Clemson coaches Todd Bates and Jeff Scott stay in contact with him, mainly “just checking up on [him].”

The Montevallo (Ala.) product said that he has a “pretty good relationship” with Clemson’s coaching staff so far in the recruiting process.

Evans is still relatively new to the recruiting process and “hasn’t really ranked any schools yet but [the Tigers] are one of [his] top teams.”

He said that he “just likes the way Clemson throws the ball and how they send a lot of their receivers to the league…all of their players get to play.”

That bodes well for the Tigers as Evans will start a string of visits this coming spring and summer as he prepares for the home stretch next fall.

He does not currently have a list of top schools but plans on narrowing his list down to a top 10 or 15 this next year.

“Really almost all of the schools on my list are in contention right now,” he said. “I’m just trying to visit all of them first before I start separating them.”

Clemson is definitely on his list of schools to visit and he said that he just wants his future school “to feel like [he’s] at home.”

There is still a ways to go with Evans for Tigers, but they should continue to pursue him heavily for his talents as another way into the state of Alabama.