Major decision awaits Mullen

Clemson cornerback, Trayvon Mullen spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers are four quarters away from playing in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Question: Do your teammates ever talk to you about any of the draft stuff? I know they say they don’t really pay attention much but do they bring it up to you?

Mullen: “No, they don’t ever bring it up to me. Not too many people pay attention to or talk about that stuff around here.”

Question: Did you come into this season from day one, maybe going back to August camp thinking, ‘I’m going to have a decision to make’ or ‘I’m going to have a great season mainly for my team but I also have my future to think about’? Did you get a few games into the season and think, ‘Man this might be my last time here at Clemson’?

Mullen: “Most definitely. I went into this season knowing this had to be a good year for me because I knew I was going to have to make a decision. It’s my junior year. A lot of people decide to leave after their junior year, a lot of people decide to come back like most of those guys did (defensive line). I know they thought about the decision they were going to have to make and having a great season. Getting into the season, games and games and games, it’s like you kind of think about it more as you keep going on. It’s just something that comes on to you like, ‘Man I have to make a decision soon.’ But you’re still locked in, it’s just a lot coming at you at one time.”

Question: Does Clemson make it more difficult to leave because they seem to be set up for success for the next couple of years? Definitely for next year and you have this football facility over here. It seems like a pretty good place to be if you need to stick around for school for one more year.

Mullen: “I don’t want to say they make it difficult because our coaches are always going to have our best interests and they’re always going to be real with us at all point. They’re going to tell us what they think. They’re going to give us our opinions and stuff like that. They’re gong to talk to us and talk about how we feel at the end of the day so they handle all of that in a great way.

Question: Does it factor into your early thought process at all, the fact that those three guys you talked about earlier, the three defensive linemen could’ve gone, Mitch Hyatt could’ve gone, they all probably would’ve been top three round draft picks. But they all came back. Does that give you a little extra food for thought?

Mullen: “I want to say yes. It just shows the type of program that Clemson is and how those guys sacrifice to come back. They get better for themselves and win more games. They just overcome a lot of things because I know they had to go through a lot of things with family and people telling them that they can do this but they decided to come back and put all of their time in here with us.