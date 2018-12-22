Cervenka: Etienne is hand in hand with Clemson greats

Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers are four quarters away from playing in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Question: What is it like blocking for a guy like Travis Etienne?

Cervenka: “It’s easy. He makes it easy for you but it’s fun. You do your job and look up to see him 40 yards down the field and say ‘dang, now I have to sprint down the field for PAT.

“It’s awesome and exciting to watch him, in the future I’ll get to look back and say that he’s one of the best running backs we have ever had.”

Question: You grew up watching good backs here, how does Travis compare?

Cervenka: “They are about hand and hand, I’ve seen some good running backs here. I grew up watching CJ Spiller and James Davis, lightning and thunder. They were very explosive, being able to watch Travis play is awesome.

“He has evolved too, he came in and was phenomenal as a freshman, but he has gotten even better as time goes by. It’s great to see him be the player he is becoming.”

Question: How great is it to see Trevor Lawrence perform every day, as a freshman?

Cervenka: “It’s rare to have that caliber of a player, but we have been blessed with that with Deshaun and now him. Watching him play and seeing him evolve in just one year. The change he has made is incredible and it’s exciting to see what he does to defenses.

“It’s great to have a quarterback that understands defenses. He gets the game and has done things a freshman quarterback shouldn’t be able to do.”

Question: How crazy is it to see the similarities between Lawrence and Ian Book?

Cervenka: “To get to the final four you have to have a good quarterback and if not just have ballers. These teams match up very well and Book is in a similar situation.”