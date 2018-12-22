Still no decision from Garrett Williams

Clemson tight end Garrett Williams spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers are four quarters away from playing in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Question: Any more thoughts on your future with the Marines yet? Where are you at with that?

Williams: “Yeah I know I want to do that one day. We will see kind of when. I haven’t made a decision yet per say about playing next year or not. I am going to try to play the whole season and just be so dialed in on this. After the season, take some time and really think about it. I’m praying and thinking about it now but after the last game I’ll really dial in and make a decision. I don’t want to be a distraction or make a decision now or anything like that. So we’ll wait until the season is over.”

Question: Can you talk to me about what you guys are going to see from Notre Dame as far as the way they play on defense. For me it looks like they’re a defense that’s sort of a bend but don’t break kind of style. They’re going to get some yards but when you get in that red zone they kind of toughen up a little bit.

Williams: “Like you kind of said, I think they are very sound. They are not going to make any mistakes for sure. When you watch the film they’re always where they’re supposed to be. They don’t have any blown coverages, they’re in the right gaps on the defensive line and the linebackers. They’re physical upfront. They’re fast upfront. So I think we’re going to have to attack them. I think we’re going to have to really play well because they’re very sound. They don’t make mistakes.”

Question: Coach said they play what looks like a three-man front but it’s really a four-man front because they play a defensive end up a little bit but he’s up on the line. How different is that?

Williams: “I mean we’ve seen it. Usually when you play a three-down team they have an overhand to the boundary that’s going to stand up. I think that’s why you might have said it looks like that but yeah, with the four-down front their guy that stands up is usually an athletic guy. He can play the run too but No. 42, he’s very athletic, long. But yes, they play a four-down front.

Question: Classify their linebackers.

Williams: “No. 23, you see him everywhere. He’s making plays, he’s a hustler. He doesn’t give up on the play. I just see him active all over the field. No. 4 looks like a great linebacker also. They hit well, they’re downhill. We’re going to have to bring it for sure.”