Still no decision from Garrett Williams

Clemson tight end Garrett Williams spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.
Swinney sees bright future for Phommachanh at Clemson
One of the headlining members of the 27-player, 2019 recruiting class that Clemson signed this week is Taisun Phommachanh. The consensus four-star prospect from Avon, Conn., is ranked among the top (…)
Power Rangers want their best game in Dallas
Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. (…)
Wilkins says Notre Dame is best team Clemson has seen
Christian Wilkins says Notre Dame will be the best team No. 2 Clemson has faced this season. The Tigers will play No. 3 Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl in (…)
Cervenka: Etienne is hand in hand with Clemson greats
Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton (…)
Clemson making progress has it heads into annual rivalry game
Clemson heads into today’s game against rival South Carolina starting to feel better about where it is as a team and its health. Head coach Brad Brownell told the media on Friday there is a chance (…)
Lamar impressed with Notre Dame's offense
Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in (…)
Coaches excited about new additions to Wide Receiver U
Wide Receiver U officially added a trio of future stars on Wednesday when Clemson signed Frank Ladson, Joseph Ngata and Brannon Spector on the first day of the early signing period for football. All three (…)
Reed’s possible return could give Clemson boost against Gamecocks
While one of Clemson’s top players is getting back into form, another could be available when the Tigers travel to Columbia Saturday afternoon to take on rival South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. (…)
Stopping Tee Higgins isn't easy
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a star this season for the second-ranked Tigers. The sophomore leads Clemson in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. In fact, Higgins leads the (…)
Lamar excited to experience AT&T Stadium
Clemson linebacker, Tre Lamar spoke to the media during media day in Clemson earlier this week as the Tigers get set to play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in (…)