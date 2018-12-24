5-star Ladson ‘can’t wait’ to get to Clemson

One of the prized prospects that signed with Clemson last week during the early signing period was five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the Miami (Fla.) South Dade High School product about signing on the dotted line and making things official with the Tigers last Wednesday.

“Feels great,” Ladson said. “I’m really excited to be a part of the program.”

How did Ladson celebrate his signing day?

“Just celebrated at the school with my coach and other teammates that signed,” he said.

Looking back on it, there were several reasons Ladson decided to spurn Mark Richt and the hometown Miami Hurricanes in favor of Clemson when he committed to Dabo Swinney’s program back in April.

“He’s a great coach and an even better person,” Ladson said of Swinney. “And Clemson is great all-around. Not just football but academics and surrounded by a lot of great people.”

Ladson will be a mid-year enrollee and couldn’t be more anxious to get to Clemson and begin his career in January.

“Very excited,” he said. “Can’t wait.”

Ladson, who is ranked among the top 51 players in the nation by five different services, had a record-setting senior year when he had 50 catches for 1,133 yards and 13 touchdowns. He set the South Dade High School record for receiving yards.

What are Ladson’s expectations for his freshman season at Clemson?

“Win a national championship, impact the team,” he said. “Whatever they need me to do to help win games.”