Feature

Big plane, big game: Clemson chronicles Tigers' journey to Dallas

DALLAS — The Clemson Football video staff put together another great video blog as they chronicle the second-ranked Tigers journey to the Lone Star State on Sunday.

The Clemson Vlog takes you through the Tigers’ experience of flying to Dallas and to their welcoming party when they arrived at the team hotel.

Check out the latest edition of the Vlog (Season 3).

