Boateng: Signing with Clemson ‘feels like a movie’

Kaleb Boateng’s story has a cinema-like feel to it.

That’s because the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive lineman signed with one of the nation’s top programs in Clemson – just a matter of days after receiving a dream offer from the Tigers.

“It feels like a movie signing with Clemson,” Boateng said.

Head coach Dabo Swinney extended a late scholarship offer to Boateng on Dec. 14, and Boateng inked with Clemson five days later on Dec. 19, the first day of college football’s early signing period.

“It was more of a last-minute thing but I trust Coach Swinney and the entire program,” Boateng said. “He FaceTimed me and offered me at night. It was surprising to get the offer.”

Boateng made only one visit to Clemson during the recruiting process, for a junior day back in March. But that was all he needed to know that Tigertown was the place he wanted to spend his college career.

“When I went there it felt like a family,” he said, “and that’s the most important thing overall, and I loved the campus.”

Boateng chose Clemson over Arizona, Maryland, FAU and three dozen other offers.

What separated the Tigers from the rest of the schools pursuing him?

“Other schools didn’t have the PAW (Journey) program overall and didn’t develop men,” he said.

Boateng made first-team All-Broward County after starting every game as a senior this season for Fort Lauderdale High School. He posted 49 knockdown blocks to lead the offensive line and help the team finish with a 9-3 record, the most wins for the program since 1974.

In 2017, Boateng registered 38 pancake blocks to lead the team after recording 18 pancake blocks as a sophomore the year before. He has an 80-inch wingspan and was a three-year starter for Fort Lauderdale.

Swinney and Clemson’s staff are excited to get Boateng on campus when he enrolls early at the school next month.

“They like my athleticism,” Boateng said, “and overall ability to pull and space and block down field.”

Boateng is stoked to start his career as a Tiger as well.

“It truly feels like a dream come true signing to Clemson,” he said. “It is a blessing and I can’t wait to get there.”

Boateng is one of three offensive linemen in Clemson’s 2019 signing class along with Pensacola (Fla.)’s Hunter Rayburn and Tampa (Fla.) Plant’s Will Putnam.