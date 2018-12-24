Simmons knows Tigers have tough task with Notre Dame

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons knows the Tigers will have a tough task as they get set to play Notre Dame Saturday in the College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas.

The Tigers are four quarters away from playing in the national championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Simmons on break between ACC Championship and Bowl games:

“I like it. It gives everybody a chance to get healthy and kind of just refocus. Bowl season is like another season of its own. I really like the break.”

Simmons On Notre Dame’s Offense:

“I would say just reading the right signs, keeping our eyes on the ball. We’ve seen plenty of runs by their running back. We just have to make sure we match the routes.”

Simmons on being mentally and physically fresh:

“I think that’s one of the most important things honestly. It’s not just a physical game, but also mental. You could be physically prepared all you want but if you aren’t mentally ready, you aren’t even going to have a chance. I think being mentally ready is probably the most important thing.”

Simmons on playing at AT&T stadium:

“I’m excited to see the jumbotron. I’ve never seen it before, but once you get into the game you don’t really notice those things.”

Simmons on returning for another year:

“I’ve considered it, but I haven’t made a decision yet. I’ll make my decision after the season. Everything will just depend on the next two games.”

Simmons on being away from home for Christmas:

“We do this Secret Santa thing every year here…you pick a name out of a hat and everybody gets someone a gift. It’s always a fun time and you get some gifts that you would never guess.”

Simmons on tackling running back Dexter Williams:

“You have to stop his legs. You can’t just hit him because his balance is ridiculous. He is really hard to tackle and especially when he gets going. He is even harder to tackle.”